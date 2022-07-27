‘They Never Stopped:’ Suspect Nabbed 8 Years After Brutal Murder Of 23-Year-Old NJ Man

A suspect has been identified and arrested eight years after the brutal murder of a 23-year-old New Jersey man, authorities announced.

Jonathan Woody, 40, of Trenton, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials on Wednesday, July 27.

Woody is accused of shooting Jamer Greenfield several times — including in the chest — near the 200 block of Rosemont Avenue in Trenton around 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2014, Onofri said.

Responding officers saw a large group of people running from the scene before Woody was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit took Woody into custody on Monday, July 25.

“Eight years, and they never stopped,” said Onofri, applauding detectives’ tenacity.

“Detectives continued searching for witnesses, asking questions, putting fresh eyes on the case, until the pieces fit and they had the necessary evidence to charge.”

A motion has been filed to detain Woody pending trial.

