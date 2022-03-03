'They Got Greedy:’ 2 Nabbed After Scamming Cash From Morris County Man, Going Back For More

Two suspects were arrested after "convincingly" scamming money from a Morris County man and trying to go back a second time for additional proceeds, police say.

The suspects — whose identities were not released — scammed a Riverdale man out of a “large sum of cash” by “convincingly” telling him that his son was in jail and needed bail money, local police said in a Thursday release.

After finding success with the first attempt, the pair went back a second time and tried to scam the victim out of even more cash, police said.

“They got greedy and tried to get more money from him a second time and the arrests were made,” said Riverdale Police.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar scam is asked to contact Riverdale Police at (973) 835-0034 immediately.

