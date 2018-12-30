Thefts Continue: Drop Boxes Pried Open, Mail Stolen In Ridgewood, Glen Rock, Midland Park

Someone used a crow bar to pry open a postal drop box in front of the Ridgewood Post Office on Ridgewood Avenue over the weekend. This time, though, the thieves left nearly a dozen pieces of mail behind.

It was the second time in a week that bandits hit that same box in front of the East Ridgewood Avenue post office.

Two other drop boxes on North Walnut Street, next to the post office, were broke into, as well.

Another two were discovered broken into on Monday -- one at the corner of East Ridgewood Avenue and Cottage Place, the other on Cottage Place in front of the Ridgewood Board of Education building.

Midland Park authorities said two boxes in front of their post office on Godwin avenue were found burglarized Sunday morning.

Glen Rock police, meanwhile, continued to take reports of missing mail taken during thefts at the mail drop outside the post office in their town.

Authorities urge anyone who dropped mail at any of the boxes mentioned to check to be sure it arrived. They also strongly suggested that anyone dropping off mail do so inside their local post office.

ANY OTHERS? Jdemarco@dailyvoice.com Or text: (201) 943-2794

******

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.