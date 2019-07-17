Theft-Turned-Robbery: Boy, 15, Slams Clifton Liquor Store Employee Into Display Case

A 15-year-old boy slammed a Clifton liquor store employee into a display case before running out with two bottles of alcohol, said police who tracked him down Tuesday night.

The Paulison Liquors employee confronted the boy when he tried to walk out with the bottles, then got pushed into the case just before 9:30 p.m., Detective Robert Anderson said.

The employee wasn’t injured, Anderson added.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and began to check the surrounding areas for the teen.

An officer spotted him barely a half-hour after the call near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Third Street, the sergeant said.

He’d changed his clothes, Anderson said.

The teen took off when the officer approached, tossing a bottle of liquor as he ran, the sergeant said.

The officer caught him in a Sheridan Avenue backyard, he said.

Police signed a delinquency complaint charging the boy with robbery, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.

He was then sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.