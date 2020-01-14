Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: Pascack Valley Social Worker, 39, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Paramus Private HS Student
THE RISING: Sam Springsteen Sworn As Jersey City Firefighter (VIDEO)

Jerry DeMarco
Sam Springsteen, mom & dad
Sam Springsteen, mom & dad Photo Credit: Billy Kallert

With his famous dad and mom looking on, Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday morning as a Jersey City firefighter at City Hall.

Sam Springsteen, who turned 26 earlier this month, was one of 15 new Jersey City firefighters sworn in during a half-hour ceremony that filled the City Council chambers.

The youngest of Bruce and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa’s three children had been a member of the Colts Neck Fire Department close to his folks’ home.

He trained for five months with his fellow Jersey City newbies at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy.

“It wasn’t easy,” he told reporters.

“It was a long road, and he was very dedicated,” the elder Springsteen said.

The other new firefighters: Sean Brady, John Bramley Jr., Andrew Crilly, Francis Degnan, Richard Ferment, Jason Garrison, Luke Gibbons, Conor Keim, Thomas McFarlane, Angel Ortez, Shane Richeal, Omar Soto, Connor Wujciak and Francesca Zappella.

VIDEO (HUDSON COUNTY VIEW): https://www.facebook.com/hudsoncountyview/videos/2524611827666041/

Sam Springsteen

Patti Scialfa (officialrumbledoll/INSTAGRAM)

