'The Realest': NJ Motorcyclist, 27, Killed After Being Struck By Elderly Driver, Police Say

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a South Jersey crash on Friday, authorities said.
Brandon Agron was heading north on a Kawasaki motorcycle on Route 206 near Amboy Road when he was struck from behind by a 2016 Kia Sedan around 9:45 p.m., Bordentown Township police said.
Agron, of Jobstown, was pronounced dead at the scene while the Kia driver -- John Tozzi -- 82, of Hamilton -- was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Agron sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision and was declared deceased at the scene.
Condolences poured in for Agron.
The NJSP, Bordentown City PD, Mansfield Township PD, Mission Fire Company, Virtua Medics and Bordentown EMS all assisted with this incident.
Township Police continue to investigate the cause of this collision and anyone who witnessed or who has information regarding such is requested to contact Sgt. Anthony Biddle at 609-298-4300, ext. 2220.
