'The Realest': NJ Motorcyclist, 27, Killed After Being Struck By Elderly Driver, Police Say

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a South Jersey crash on Friday, authorities said.

Brandon Agron was heading north on a Kawasaki motorcycle on Route 206 near Amboy Road when he was struck from behind by a 2016 Kia Sedan around 9:45 p.m., Bordentown Township police said.

Agron, of Jobstown, was pronounced dead at the scene while the Kia driver -- John Tozzi -- 82, of Hamilton -- was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Agron sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision and was declared deceased at the scene.

Condolences poured in for Agron.

Ayo you got to be kidding me ... everyday is just more bullshit man !!!! Rip Brandon Claudino Agron you will always be one of the realist people I know Posted by Stewie Brown on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Rest easy man ……I can’t believe it rn 😢 rip Brandon Claudino Agron Posted by Emily Hernandez on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The NJSP, Bordentown City PD, Mansfield Township PD, Mission Fire Company, Virtua Medics and Bordentown EMS all assisted with this incident.

Township Police continue to investigate the cause of this collision and anyone who witnessed or who has information regarding such is requested to contact Sgt. Anthony Biddle at 609-298-4300, ext. 2220.

