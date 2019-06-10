'The Floor Moved Beneath Me': Helicopter Crash-Landing On Manhattan High-Rise Kills Pilot

A helicopter pilot was killed while crashing-landing on the roof of a building on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets in Manhattan Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Authorities initially launched a mass casualty response after the chopper apparently tried to make an emergency landing atop the financial building near Times Square around 1:45 p.m.

However, the NYPD later reported that only the pilot was the only victim. He was reported deceased at 2:30 p.m.

A two-alarm fire that broke out in the crash was being doused, police said. Fuel was leaking onto a lower roof on the 51st Street side, they said.

A comprehensive search turned up no other victims, the FDNY said.

The building -- known as the Axa Equitable Center -- has tenants that include BNP Paribas, Citibank and international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

"The floor literally moved beneath me," said a 10-year BNP Paribas employee from Hillsdale who was on the 9th floor when the chopper crashed.

The next thing she knew, everyone was being told through loudspeakers to evacuate.

Evacuees were stuck on the stairs for more than 20 minutes because the elevators were shut down, the Hillsdale woman said.

Outside, she could see smoke on top of the building.

"It was mayhem. We didn't know what was going on," she said. "You automatically think 9/11."

Employees were told they won't be returning at least until Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially briefed reporters.

“There was a helicopter that made a forced landing or an emergency landing ... on the roof of the building for one reason or the other,” he said. "People in the building said they felt the building shake. It was a hard landing.”

