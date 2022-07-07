'That's Him': Man Shot 10 Times In Jersey City Alleyway, Report Says

"That's him" were apparently the words that echoed around Forrest Street in Jersey City moments before a man was shot 10 times in an alleyway.

Witnesses heard after a group of people sprung out of a BMW — possibly stolen – and chased the victim into the alley between MLK Drive and Bergen Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, NJ Advance Media says citing police radio transmissions.

The victim was struck 10 times and hospitalized in critical condition, the outlet said.

City officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Thursday night.

