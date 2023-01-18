Tenant Hid Dead GF's Body In Trash Bag Found After Eviction By Trenton Landlord: Prosecutor

An evicted tenant was arrested and charged with disturbing human remains several weeks after a landlord found a decomposed body in a trash bag at the Trenton home, authorities announced.

David Gibson, 44, was charged with disturbing or desecrating human remains, tampering with evidence, and hindering, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Gibson was evicted in November from the apartment on the 600 block of Beatty Street in Trenton, where the remains were found in a trash bag by the landlord on Friday, Dec. 23, Onofri said.

According to a report by NJ.com, Gibson found his girlfriend unresponsive in July and tried to revive her, but after failed attempts, put her body on their shared bed and left it there for 10-14 days.

He later put the remains in a trash bag and hid that in the closet, which the landlord found due to a foul odor he smelled while cleaning out the apartment in December 2022, weeks after Gibson's eviction, the outlet said citing the affidavit.

Gibson is accused of “placing the victim in the garbage bag after the victim was deceased, moving the trash bag to a different area, concealing the victim’s remains, and not contacting authorities,” officials said.

The victim has been “tentatively” identified but is pending DNA confirmation.

Meanwhile, the cause and manner of the victim’s death remain under investigation by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

A motion has been filed to detail Gibson pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

