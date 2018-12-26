Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Discarded Cigarette Caused Fire That Killed Montvale Woman, 77
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tenafly Swim Instructor Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Guo
Kevin Guo Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A private swim instructor from Tenafly “engaged in sexual acts” with a pre-teen over the course of two years, authorities charged.

Kevin Guo, a 23-year-old Tenafly High School and Ramapo College graduate, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by contact and one of child endangerment.

Tenafly police received a report last Saturday that Guo “engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen in Tenafly over the course of two years,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

He didn't elaborate.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Tenafly police investigated and arrested Guo on a trio of second-degree charges on Thursday.

Guo remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.