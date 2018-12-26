Tenafly Swim Instructor, 23, Charged With Sexually Abusing Pre-Teen

A swim instructor from Tenafly “engaged in sexual acts” with a pre-teen over the course of two years, authorities charged.

Kevin Guo, a 23-year-old Tenafly High School and Ramapo College graduate, wrote on lessons.com that he worked at Tenakill and gives private lessons.

Tenafly police received a report last Saturday that Guo “engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen in Tenafly over the course of two years,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

He didn't elaborate.

Calo’s Special Victims Unit and Tenafly police investigated and arrested Guo on a trio of second-degree charges on Thursday -- two of sexual assault by contact and one of child endangerment..

Guo remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

