Tenafly Police Officer Finds Crossing Guard's Missing Engagement Diamond From Late Husband

At some point Tuesday, Tenafly crossing guard Kathy Iannantuano noticed the diamond on her engagement ring had gone missing.

The diamond ring -- given to her 52 years ago when her husband proposed -- became extra special to her after he passed away.

Devastated and holding back tears, the Riveredge Road and Jefferson Avenue guard, with help from her son, searched the area after school to no avail. They assumed the diamond was gone forever.

"Well, the Tenafly Police Department doesn't 'assume' anything," the department wrote on its page.

"Back-up was called in and an organized search ensued."

Officer Louis Smaragdakis arrived on scene "with his keen 20/20 vision and unrelenting desire to help reunite Kathy with her diamond."

After nearly 20 minutes of searching, the officer found the precious stone on the road by the curb line, mixed in with some debris and pebbles.

The Tenafly police shared Iannantuano and Smaragdakis' story on Facebook Wednesday -- also National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

We hope this story reminds you of a positive interaction you may have had with law enforcement as much as it reminds us that sometimes the smallest gestures can mean the most to the members of our community.

