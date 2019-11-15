Tenafly Pedestrian, 86, Hit By SUV Driven By Englewood Motorist, 84

An 86-year-old Tenafly man was hospitalized after he was struck by an SUV driven by an 84-year-old Englewood woman, authorities said.

The victim was crossing Riveredge Road in Tenafly near the Stop and Shop driveway about 200 feet west of West Railroad Avenue when the Honda CR-V hit him shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Detective Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The driver stopped immediately and remained there, deMoncada said.

The Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and leg injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the captain said.

No summonses were immediately issued, but “the circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation by members of the Tenafly Police Department Traffic Bureau,” he said.

