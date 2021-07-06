Tenafly Glider Pilot Dies In Crash At Hudson Valley Airport, Police Say

A 64-year-old Tenafly man was killed when his glider crashed at an airport in the Hudson Valley.

Khanh H. Nguyen was killed around 2:25 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at the Wurtsboro Airport in Sullivan County, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An initial investigation revealed that a glider crashed on the tarmac and skid off the runway, the trooper said.

Arriving troopers immediately began life-saving measures.

Wurtsboro Fire, Mobil Medic, and Mamakating EMS arrived and took over life-saving measures.

Nguyen was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center where he died.

The FAA was notified and responded to the scene.

