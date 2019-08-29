Tenafly Firefighters Free Worker In Home Construction Site Fall

A 55-year-old worker was hospitalized in a 10-foot fall Thursday morning at a Tenafly home construction site.

Firefighters got the Newark worker out after he fell into the basement area of a new foundation, with no way out, at the Buckingham Road site just before 9 a.m., police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and shoulder injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Moncada said.

OSHA was notified.

