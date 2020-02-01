Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hudson County Courthouse Locked Down, Armed Civilian Reported Seen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Tenafly Boy, 14, Hit By Turning Sedan

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Riveredge Road and Jefferson Avenue, Tenafly
Riveredge Road and Jefferson Avenue, Tenafly Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 14-year-old Tenafly boy was treated for a minor injury after being struck by a sedan early Thursday at a busy borough intersection.

Police were investigating whether sun glare contributed to the 8:17 a.m. crash at the intersection of Riveredge Road and Jefferson Avenue, Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

The boy was walking northbound in the crosswalk when he was struck on Riveredge Road by a vehicle driven by a female borough resident who was turning left to head east on Jefferson Avenue, the chief said.

He was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and was subsequently released before noon after treatment for back pain, Chamberlain said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.