Tenafly Boy, 14, Hit By Turning Sedan

A 14-year-old Tenafly boy was treated for a minor injury after being struck by a sedan early Thursday at a busy borough intersection.

Police were investigating whether sun glare contributed to the 8:17 a.m. crash at the intersection of Riveredge Road and Jefferson Avenue, Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

The boy was walking northbound in the crosswalk when he was struck on Riveredge Road by a vehicle driven by a female borough resident who was turning left to head east on Jefferson Avenue, the chief said.

He was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and was subsequently released before noon after treatment for back pain, Chamberlain said.

