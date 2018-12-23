Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 2 More Arrests Made In Ridgefield Park Home Invasion; Residents Pistol-Whipped, Slashed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Was Home During Ridgefield Park Drug Heroin, Cocaine Bust

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Maritza Rodriguez, 52 of Ridgefield Park, and Deran Rogers, 45 of Paterson
Maritza Rodriguez, 52 of Ridgefield Park, and Deran Rogers, 45 of Paterson Photo Credit: BCPO

A teenager was home when authorities seized heroin and dozens cocaine from a couple in a Ridgefield Park residence.

Deran Rogers, 45 of Paterson, and Maritza Rodriguez, 52 of Ridgefield Park, were arrested on drug charges and child endangerment, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced Monday.

Last Wednesday, authorities searched Rodriguez' Ridgefield Park home where they found 350 wax paper folds of heroin and 47 baggies of crack-cocaine -- along with a 13-year-old boy, Calo said.

The teen was released to his father at the scene and his mother was charged with one count of child endangerment, heroin distribution and intent to distribute within 1,000 of a school, authorities said.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Rogers was charged with heroin distribution, heroin and cocaine possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and child endangerment. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.