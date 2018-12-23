Teen Was Home During Ridgefield Park Drug Heroin, Cocaine Bust

A teenager was home when authorities seized heroin and dozens cocaine from a couple in a Ridgefield Park residence.

Deran Rogers, 45 of Paterson, and Maritza Rodriguez, 52 of Ridgefield Park, were arrested on drug charges and child endangerment, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced Monday.

Last Wednesday, authorities searched Rodriguez' Ridgefield Park home where they found 350 wax paper folds of heroin and 47 baggies of crack-cocaine -- along with a 13-year-old boy, Calo said.

The teen was released to his father at the scene and his mother was charged with one count of child endangerment, heroin distribution and intent to distribute within 1,000 of a school, authorities said.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Rogers was charged with heroin distribution, heroin and cocaine possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and child endangerment. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

