Teen Shot In Paterson

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder late Saturday in Paterson, authorities said.

The juvenile, whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, was brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment after being struck in the area of 11th Avenue and East 28th Street around 11 p.m.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help the investigations contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

