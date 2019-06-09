Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Shot In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
SEE ANYTHING? Contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342.
SEE ANYTHING? Contact 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder late Saturday in Paterson, authorities said.

The juvenile, whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, was brought to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment after being struck in the area of 11th Avenue and East 28th Street around 11 p.m.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or who has information that could help the investigations contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.