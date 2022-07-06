Teen Shot In Hoboken

A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday, June 6 in Hoboken, authorities said.

The boy was found with a single gunshot wound on 4th Street between Jackson and Harrison Street around 9:20 p.m., Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Officers Jessica Pizanie, Aaron Font, and Marco Grossmann rendered aid until the Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance responded and took over.

The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and later released.

During the investigation, multiple shell casings and a 9mm handgun was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing with Detective John Quinones as lead detective. If anyone has information on this incident you may contact Detective John Quinones at 201-420-2100 Ext 3182 or email him at quinonesj@hobokenpdnj.gov. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous.

