Teen Shot Dead In Elizabeth

A teen boy was shot dead in his hometown of Elizabeth Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to the shooting report found Paul Baez, 17, with a fatal gunshot wound near the 100 block of Fulton Street just before 2:30 p.m., Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an indictment and conviction, Daniel said alongside Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca.

A GoFundMe page for Paul's family was launched on Tuesday by Samira Villagomez.

"He was a son, a friend, an athlete and a community member," she writes. "All the proceeds will go to his family to help them out in this very difficult situation."

The shooting is under investigation by the Union County Homicide Task Force with assistance from the Elizabeth Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Sean Holcomb at 908-358-8377 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Edward Benenati at 908-328-6972.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

