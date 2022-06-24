Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Teen Nabbed In Morris County Garage And Car Break-In: Police

Valerie Musson
Denville Police
Denville Police Photo Credit: Denville Police via Facebook

A teen was charged with burglary after breaking into a garage and rummaging through a homeowner’s vehicle in Morris County, authorities said.

The 16-year-old male from Denville tried to run away after he was confronted by the homeowner while going through a vehicle in a local garage on Wednesday, June 22, Denville Police said.

The teen — whose name was not released — was caught by police a short time later and charged with burglary and criminal trespass, authorities said.

He was released to his parents and is scheduled to appear in court.

