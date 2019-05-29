Teen Hospitalized After Being Hit By Train In Montclair

A 15-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson early Wednesday after he was hit by a train in Montclair, an NJ Transit spokeswoman said.

The boy was hit at the Jerome Place grade crossing around 12:30 a.m. The train, No. 6299 on the Montclair Boonton line, was headed to Montclair State University, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman did not have any information on the boy's condition. The train was the last one of the night and had just two crew members aboard, neither of whom was hurt.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.