Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Three-Time DWI Driver From Oakland Goes To Jail -- And That's Just The Start
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teen Hospitalized After Being Hit By Train In Montclair

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A boy was hurt when he was hit by a train in Montclair early Wednesday.
A boy was hurt when he was hit by a train in Montclair early Wednesday. Photo Credit: YouTube

A 15-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson early Wednesday after he was hit by a train in Montclair, an NJ Transit spokeswoman said.

The boy was hit at the Jerome Place grade crossing around 12:30 a.m. The train, No. 6299 on the Montclair Boonton line, was headed to Montclair State University, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman did not have any information on the boy's condition. The train was the last one of the night and had just two crew members aboard, neither of whom was hurt.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.