Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Teen From Union Seriously Injured In I-78 Crash

Paul Milo
A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after his car crashed on I-78 in Watchung Saturday night.
A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after his car crashed on I-78 in Watchung Saturday night.

A 17-year-old from Union suffered serious injuries in a car crash Saturday night, State Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Flynn said.

Anthony Steitz was driving eastbound on I-78 in Watchung around 11:30 p.m. when the sedan he was driving left the roadway and crashed into some trees. No other vehicles were involved, Flynn said.

Steitz was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, Flynn said Sunday afternoon. He did not know which hospital Steitz had been taken to.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation Sunday.

