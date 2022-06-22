Teen Driver Hurt As Jeep Flips On Route 80 In Warren County: State Police

A teen driver was hurt after a Jeep veered off of Route 80 and overturned in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The teen was behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler when the vehicle veered off the westbound lanes and overturned near milepost 20.4 in Allamuchy just before 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The 17-year-old female driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, Goez said.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

Additional details were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.