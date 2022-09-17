Teen Brothers Attacked By Mob After Football Game At Elizabeth McDonald's

Two brothers from Elizabeth were hospitalized after being beaten — one of them badly — by a crowd after a high school football game Friday, Sept. 16, authorities said.

The 17-year-old brother was found unconscious after apparently being pummeled and stomped behind the football stadium on Fillmore Street, according to the spokesperson for the city police department and RLS Media. His 19-year-old brother was treated for minor injuries to his head, police said.

Authorities were seeking those responsible for the incident and spoke to the brothers' mom.

