Teen Boy Killed In Double Union City Stabbing ID'd

A teen boy was killed and another hurt in a Union City stabbing Tuesday evening, authorities confirm.

Allen Flores, 15, was found with a stab wound near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue just before 6:25 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday afternoon.

He was rushed to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and pronounced dead just before 7:10 p.m. His cause and manner of death are pending further testing by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

A second victim — a 16-year-old male — was also found in the area and was hospitalized for a stab wound not considered life-threatening, Suarez said.

The investigation is being handled by the HCPO Homicide Unit and the Union City Police Department, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HCPO at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

