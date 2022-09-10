Teen Boy Dead, Another Wounded In Double Passaic Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy hurt in a stabbing overnight in Passaic, authorities said.

The city residents were apparently arguing when the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Krueger Place and Poplar Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead and the 17-year-old boy was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

