Teaneck Restaurant Owner, Employee Wrest Gun From Robber

The owner and an employee at a Teaneck restaurant wrested a gun from a robber who was later captured by police after fleeing, authorities said.

Christopher Estades, 28, of New York City pulled the gun and demanded money after entering Mis Raices, a Puerto Rican and Cuban restaurant on Teaneck Road, on Sunday, Police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly said.

He ran after the two took it from him, O’Reilly said.

Responding officers captured Estades without incident and recovered the weapon from the restaurant, the chief said.

No injuries were reported

Estades remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of attempted robbery and various weapons counts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.