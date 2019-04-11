Teaneck Police Quickly Subdue Barricaded Tenant In Apartment Fire

An emotionally disturbed man was taken into custody after a fire broke out Monday night in his Teaneck apartment, authorities confirmed.

Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said officers arrested the man shortly after the fire broke out in a top-floor unit of the three-story Chestnut Street apartment building.

Firefighters quickly got the two-alarm blaze under control.

A Hackensack FAST team and firefighters from Bergenfield and Englewood were among the assisting responders.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.