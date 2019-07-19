Teaneck Police ID Trio Accused Of Squirting Jewish Prayer Service Attendees With Water Pistols

UPDATE: Teaneck police on Friday identified the three local men who they said committed a bias crime when they sprayed worshipers leaving a Jewish prayer service with water pistols.

Matthew A. Davis, Tyrell N. Culver, both 21, and Michael Davis were charged with harassment stemming from the incident last Friday.

One of the victims told police that one of the three shouted an anti-Semitic remark from a fleeing Honda after he and another congregation member from Young Israel of Teaneck were squirted on Perry Lane as they walked back from services just after 9 p.m. July 12, Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly said.

The victim got the license plate and gave it to police, who interviewed the three suspects.All "ultimately admitted to spraying both victims with water," O'Reilly said."In consultation with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that there was insufficient evidence for a charge of bias intimidation," the chief said.

Police, in turn, charged the trio with two harassment counts each.

