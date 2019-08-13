Teaneck Personal Trainer Sexually Assaulted Minor, Authorities Charge

A married personal fitness trainer from Teaneck sexually assaulted a minor, said authorities who arrested him.

August Samek, a 46-year-old Canadian national, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before on aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment charges, records show.

He has a first appearance scheduled Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He was taken into custody following an investigation by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Teaneck police, the prosecutor said.

