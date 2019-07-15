Teaneck PD Zeroes In Suspects Who Squirted Jewish Prayer Service Attendees With Water Pistols

UPDATE: Teaneck police swiftly identified several suspects who victims attending a prayer service said squirted them with water pistols while shouting anti-Semitic slurs.

Detectives investigating the 8:45 p.m. Friday incident quickly identified the silver Honda Accord and developed suspects, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said Monday.

The victim said he was leaving a prayer service when the vehicle pulled up and squirted him with what O'Reilly said was water.

The attackers apparently recorded video of the incident before the sedan sped off.

“It was dark and shocking to several Teaneck residents [who] were targeted,” Teaneck Deputy Mayor Elie Katz said. “When asked to stop, they yelled antisemitic comments.”

Investigators were trying to conclusively determine whether a bias crime had been committed.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help investigators is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.