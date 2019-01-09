Teaneck PD: Tips Leads Officers To Resident Carrying Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag

Teaneck police responding to a call of a man with a weapon found him carrying a fully-loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

Boris D. Tripp, 22, was stopped in Mackel Park by officers who responded to a report late Tuesday of a man with a gun in the area of Overlook and Fairview avenues, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

They arrested him after finding the gun and charged Tripp, of Teaneck, with two unlawful weapons offenses, as well as with having the illegal magazine, the chief said.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

