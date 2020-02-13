Teaneck PD: Sharp-Eyed Sergeant Quickly Nabs Adult, Hackensack Teens In Stolen Car

It didn’t take long for a Teaneck police sergeant to nab a township man and three Hackensack teens who authorities said stole a car from a resident’s driveway less than an hour earlier.

The victim told police he’d left the 2009 Chrysler Sebring with the keys inside when he went into his Bogert Street home around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When he looked outside a little over a half-hour later, he said, it was gone.

Teaneck Sgt. Kevin Brennan spotted the car and pulled it over at the intersection of Cedar Lane and River Road at 8:55 p.m., a little over 10 minutes after the call came in, Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

Arrested were Vito Bansraj, 22, of Teaneck, who was brought to headquarters, and the three juveniles, who were temporarily placed in protective custody, the deputy chief said.

Bansrag was charged with receiving stolen property and selling marijuana and was released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The juveniles were released to their parents, Faggello said. An investigation will determine whether delinquency complaints will be filed, he said.

The Chrysler also was returned to its owner, the deputy chief said.

The juveniles weren’t the same Hackensack teens responsible for a pair of car thefts last week, he noted.

One of those two was placed on home electronic monitoring after that incident, law enforcement sources in Hackensack told Daily Voice.

SEE: A 14-year-old boy was seized in Hackensack after two vehicles were stolen in Teaneck within less than a half hour of one another Thursday night.

Faggello once again reminded owners to lock and remove any and all keys and valuables from their vehicles.

