Teaneck Native Maurice Walker, 66

Jerry DeMarco
Maurice Walker
Maurice Walker Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Funeral services were scheduled for this Monday for Teaneck native Maurice Oliver Walker, 66, of New Milford.

Walker worked in the hotel food industry for many years and was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, according to his social media accounts.

Walker -- a 1970 graduate of Teaneck High School, where he played on the boys varsity basketball team -- died on Saturday at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Services were scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at Eternity Funeral Service on Engle Street in Englewood, followed by interment in Rosedale Cemetery in Montclair.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

