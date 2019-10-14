Teaneck Man, 33, Kills Himself In Car

A suicidal man shot and killed himself in a car parked on a Teaneck street before dawn Monday, responders said.

The 33-year-old man's estranged wife summoned police, who found him in his car near the corner of Bogert Street and Queen Anne Road near Votee Park around 3:30 a.m., they said.

He pulled the trigger as officers approached, they said.

Life-saving efforts continued before EMS arrived, during the ride to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.