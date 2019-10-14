Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Teaneck Woman Charged In Bergenfield Stabbing Also Tried To Run Down Victim With Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Teaneck Man, 33, Kills Himself In Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bogert Street AND Queen Anne Road in Teaneck
Bogert Street AND Queen Anne Road in Teaneck Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A suicidal man shot and killed himself in a car parked on a Teaneck street before dawn Monday, responders said.

The 33-year-old man's estranged wife summoned police, who found him in his car near the corner of Bogert Street and Queen Anne Road near Votee Park around 3:30 a.m., they said.

He pulled the trigger as officers approached, they said.

Life-saving efforts continued before EMS arrived, during the ride to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.