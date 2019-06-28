Teaneck Fugitive Wanted In Fort Lee Domestic Violence Attempted Murder Takes Himself To Jail

With a posse on his tail, a Teaneck man accused of stabbing his roommate in Fort Lee turned himself in, authorities said.

Asim B. Ouhuru, 33, was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center after surrendering at the Bergen County Jail on River Street in Hackensack, Capt. Daniel Zusi said.

Ouhuru was headed directly back to the jail Friday afternoon after an evaluation, he said.

A man whom Ouhuru lived with was hospitalized with stab wounds in what the captain said was a domestic assault at 1 Executive Drive at 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Ouhuru ran off, sparking a search across New Jersey and into New York, Zusi said.

"Over the course of about 14 hours, multiple law enforcement resources were pooled together and multiple hours of manpower were devoted to [finding him]," the captain said.

Ouhuru is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and weapons offenses.

"The investigation of this violent crime is an example of the professionalism and dedication of law enforcement officers working tirelessly to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice on behalf of an innocent victim," Zusi said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.