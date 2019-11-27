Teaneck Car Fire Spreads To Home

What began as a driveway car fire quickly became a house blaze in Teaneck Wednesday afternoon.

The fire extended to a 2½-story home in the 500 block of Tilden Avenue around 4:30 p.m., a responder said, adding that everyone got out safely.

The fire quickly went to three alarms as flames raced through the attic and basement.

Less than 20 minutes or so later, all firefighters were ordered out of the building.

Mutual aid included firefighters from Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park.

