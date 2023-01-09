Teacher Who Sexually Assaulted Teen Hudson County Students Gets Prison Time

A 46-year-old teacher was sentenced to time behind bars for sexually assaulted two teen students in Jersey City, authorities announced.

Francisco Realpe, of Hoboken, was sentenced on Jan. 6 to concurrent four-year sentences in New Jersey state prison for two counts of sexual assault that he pleaded guilty to last June, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Realpe is subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life. He has forfeited his right to current and future public employment and permanent restraining orders are in place for both victims.

The first victim report being sexually assaulted in November 2019 while Realpe was a teacher at Dickinson High School, Suarez said.

Shortly after Realpe’s arrest, the second victim reported being sexually assaulted in 2004 while a student at Union Hill High School in Union City. Both victims were 17 at the time of the assaults.

The State was represented in this case by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Jane Weiner.

