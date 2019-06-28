Teacher At Millburn High Tried To Seduce Student, Authorities Say

An English teacher at Millburn High School has been charged with endangering the welfare of one of his students after he repeatedly made sexually suggestive comments to her during the past school year, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Joseph Pedulla, 57, of Monroe, appeared in court for the first time Friday.

According to authorities, Pedulla began directing "inappropriate communications" towards the female student, including sexual "overtures." The girl reported the alleged conduct to Millburn police, the prosecutor's office said.

Pedulla earned more than $101,000 as a teacher in the Millburn district in 2017, records show.

