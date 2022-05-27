Contact Us
Tappan Zee Bridge Jumper Hanging From Side Of Bridge Rescued By Responders

Kathy Reakes
An overhead shot of the new Tappan Zee Bridge.
An overhead shot of the new Tappan Zee Bridge. Photo Credit: New York State.gov

A jumper who was hanging off the side of the new Tappan Zee Bridge near the Westchester side was rescued by responders.

The report of a jumper snagged near the northbound Tarrytown end of the bridge came in shortly before 10 a.m., Friday, May 27, bringing a huge contingent of emergency personnel, including the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team.

Rescuers brought the person to safety using a series of ropes, witnesses said. The incident was over in barely a half-hour, they said.

Responders included firefighters, divers and others from Central Nyack, Nyack, Piermont, Thiells and Tarrytown, as well as the Westchester Fire Department, the New York Thruway Authority and the Nyack Community Ambulance Corps.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

