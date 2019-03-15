Tactical Teams Deployed At Mosques Throughout Bergen Following New Zealand Massacre

Mosques throughout Bergen County were getting extra attention Friday following the massacre of 49 worshippers in New Zealand.

Bergen County’s Rapid Deployment Team and members of the Regional SWAT team were patrolling the areas around the mosques, where Muslims gathered Friday on what is considered a holy day for the weekly jum’a prayer.

“After consulting with [state] Homeland Security and Preparedness officials, we increased the protection over concerns about copycat attacks,” Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti said.

The units were activated at 10 a.m. and were patrolling within the hour, he said.

The Rapid Deployment Team includes members of the prosecutor’s office and local law enforcement.

In addition, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton dispatched his officers as a force multiplier.

“The safety and security of all Bergen County residents is of the utmost importance,” Cureton said. “While there is no specific or credible threat at this time, [we are] working cooperatively with local law enforcement to provide increased patrol to mosques and other houses of worship across Bergen County.

“Our hearts go out to the 49 victims in Christchurch, New Zealand who were senselessly taken from us for simply practicing their faith,” the sheriff said.

“Hate, racism, and bigotry has no home here in Bergen County,” he added. “The BCSO will continue to work to keep all our families, friends, and loved ones safe.”

