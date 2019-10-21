Symposium Seeks To Show Bergen Domestic Violence Victims Way To Safety

Because some victims of domestic violence in Bergen County may not be aware of the various resources available, several agencies are uniting this Thursday to help show the way.

A free “Domestic Violence Awareness Night” symposium is scheduled from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the New Milford High School auditorium at Snyder Circle.

The scheduled panel guests include one of New Jersey’s most experienced and successful domestic violence unit prosecutors, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Jessica Gomperts, as well as Maria Rodriguez-Gregg, a former New Jersey state lawmaker who herself is a domestic violence survivor.

Also expected on the panel are members of the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency and the New Milford Police Department, as well as:

Retired Family Court Judge Ronny Jo Siegal;

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton;

Lil Corcoran, the executive director of The Women's Rights Information Center;

David Cohen and Susan Dejackmo of Alternatives to Domestic Violence;

Mira Vanjari of the Center for Hope and Safety;

Carol Weissman of Northeast NJ Legal Services.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.