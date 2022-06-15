Swimmers Drown In North Jersey Lake

A trip to a North Jersey lake turned deadly for two swimmers on Tuesday, June 14.

Bodies of the 17- and- 22-year-old Hispanic males were recovered from the waters of Mine Hill Beach in the evening hours, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The pair had gone in with a group at the sand pits around 5:20 p.m. and never came out, launching an intensive search that was complicated by the vegetation below the surface.

The body of one swimmer was recovered hours later, and then the other, Carroll said.

Additional identifying information is pending further investigation and notification to family members, and will not be released at this time.

The following agencies assisted in the search: Roxbury Fire Department; Parsippany Rescue and Recovery; Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department; Boonton Fire Department; Rockaway Fire Department; East Hanover Fire PD; Bergen County Search and Rescue; Saint Clare’s EMS; Morris County EMS; Rockaway First Aid; Lyndhurst Fire Department/Dive Team; Wallington Fire Department/Dive Team; Ringwood Fire Department/Dive Team; Mahwah Fire Department/Dive Team; NJSP North Star Helicopter; Wykoff Fire Department/Dive Team; and Oradell Fire Department/Dive Team.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.