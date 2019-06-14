Contact Us
Swimmer, 67, Goes Missing In Long-Distance Event Between Tappan Zee, GWB

The Coast Guard joined the NYPD Habor Patrol Unit and the FDNY in the search, which stretched across the Hudson between Washington Heights and Fort Lee.

A 67-year-old long-distance swimmer went missing Friday in the Hudson River, authorities confirmed.

He was participating in a 15.7-mile leg of the “8 Bridges Hudson River Swim,” which began at the Tappan Zee Bridge and headed to the George Washington Bridge when a spotter saw him go under and not reappear, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard joined the NYPD Habor Patrol Unit and the FDNY in the search, which stretched across the Hudson between Washington Heights and Fort Lee.

The event began Saturday at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, which spans the river between Hudson and Catskill.

