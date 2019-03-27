SWAT Standoff: Negotiators Talk FDNY Retiree From New Milford Home Following Threat

Negotiators talked a retired New York City Fire Department paramedic out of his New Milford home after a SWAT standoff of a little over an hour and a half Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Brookcheser Apartments tenant apparently made threatening remarks during an angry call to a fire department organization in New York after he had difficulty with a particular benefit, Detective Sgt. Kevin Van Saders.

Reference to an AK-47 apparently was made, bringing local police, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, the county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team and sheriff's officers to his Broadway home.

After speaking with the negotiators, the man calmly emerged from his home and was taken to New Bridge Regional Medical Center in Paramus under police guard, said Lt. Brian Clancy, who takes over as chief of the department on May 1.

The man didn't appear to have any weapons, Clancy said, adding that a search was being conducted.

Any charges are pending an investigation, he said.

DAILY VOICE photo by Lisa Cotichio

