Swastikas, 'White Power' Painted On Jewish-Owned Jersey Shore Businesses

Jewish owners of a Howell business showed up at work to find swastikas painted on dumpsters, trash cans and utility poles -- days after a similar incident in Jackson , reports say.

Police in Jackson were investigating a large blue swastika and the words "white power" spray-painted on a commercial property on Progress Place near Route 195.

A few days later in Howell, someone spray-painted a swastika and other graffiti near a another Jewish-owned business. Swastikas were found on a utility pole, trash cans and along a fence, The Lakewood Scoop reported.

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted that it was “aware of this disturbing incident in #NJ and reaching out to law enforcement and the community to learn more.”

Lakewood Scoop posted this photo of anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on a fence behind a business in Jackson. The Lakewood Scoop

On one of its web pages, the ADL also wrote: "We’re reaching out to Law Enforcement to find out more. If confirmed, this would be the second incident of this kind in the vicinity over less than a week."

Lakewood has a large haredi Orthodox population.

The municipality of Jackson was sued twice earlier this month over two development plans.

The lawsuit filed in federal court claims the Planning Board rejected the plan because of concerns that Orthodox Jews would buy homes in the development.

The suit cites earlier complaints that Jackson passed ordinances blocking the construction of school dorms for the same reason.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.