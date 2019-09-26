Contact Us
Swastikas Found Scrawled At Glen Rock Middle School

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock Middle School
Detectives were investigating the discovery Thursday morning of two swastikas drawn in pencil in a boy's bathroom at the Glen Rock Middle School, authorities said.

School officials contacted them after discovering the symbols in the middle school section of a building that also houses the borough high school, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Detective Sgt. Jim Calaski "made all appropriate notifications," while the school "has also reached out to parents and is following up with the student body," the chief said.

"As of this time there is no evidence to support that this incident is related to the swastikas found at the school during the previous school year," Ackermann said.

The investigation follows the enhanced Bias Incident Investigation Standards issued by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal earlier this year, he said.

