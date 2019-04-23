Contact Us
SUVs Collide, One Rolls, In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
The force of the collision rolled the Outlander, police said.

Two SUVs collided Tuesday morning in Hackensack, sending one rolling and both drivers to the hospital, authorities said.

A 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander headed west on Passaic Avenue struck a southbound 2015 Lexus RX3 on southbound Prospect Avenue around 6:45 a.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The force of the collision knocked over the Outlander, she said.

Both drivers – one 59 from Paramus and the other 61 from Hackensack -- complained of neck and back pain and were taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Mitsubishi driver also received a summons for not being able to produce an insurance card.

