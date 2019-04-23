SUVs Collide, One Rolls, In Hackensack

Two SUVs collided Tuesday morning in Hackensack, sending one rolling and both drivers to the hospital, authorities said.

A 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander headed west on Passaic Avenue struck a southbound 2015 Lexus RX3 on southbound Prospect Avenue around 6:45 a.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The force of the collision knocked over the Outlander, she said.

Both drivers – one 59 from Paramus and the other 61 from Hackensack -- complained of neck and back pain and were taken to nearby Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Mitsubishi driver also received a summons for not being able to produce an insurance card.

