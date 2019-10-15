SUV Smacks Into Hawthorne Office Building

A passenger had a bloody gash on his forehead after a driver smacked her SUV into a Hawthorne office building Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle continued up a low curb and through a row of bushes before hitting the Lafayette Avenue building, which houses doctors’, lawyers’ and other professionals’ offices.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the head wound.

Part of a window casing was damaged, along with the vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

