SUV Smacks Into Hawthorne Office Building

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the Lafayette Avenue office building crash in Hawthorne.
At the scene of the Lafayette Avenue office building crash in Hawthorne. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A passenger had a bloody gash on his forehead after a driver smacked her SUV into a Hawthorne office building Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle continued up a low curb and through a row of bushes before hitting the Lafayette Avenue building, which houses doctors’, lawyers’ and other professionals’ offices.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the head wound.

Part of a window casing was damaged, along with the vehicle.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

